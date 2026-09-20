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The Ultimate Cheat Sheet
Filling the World’s Toughest Job
13 hrs ago
•
[Re]Group
5
2
Agency and Action
A 100-Day Peace and Security Playbook for the Next UN Secretary-General
16 hrs ago
•
David Steven
and
Jeffrey Feltman
2
1
The Race for Secretary-General Just Narrowed To Two Clear Frontrunners
But anything can happen!
Sep 18
•
Mark Leon Goldberg
25
4
It’s Been a Hard Day’s Night
[Re]Group Weekend Digest
Sep 18
•
David Steven
4
Looking at the Stars and UNGA 81 Ahead of Us
[Re]Group Weekend Digest
Sep 11
•
Bojan Francuz
4
Every Galactic Crisis Needs an Assembly
Why a century of science fiction keeps making room for cooperation
Sep 8
•
Mariana Samayoa Martinez
6
2
Secretary-General Scenarios and How to DisCERN the Value of the UN
[Re]Group Weekend Digest
Sep 4
•
David Steven
5
1
Why Do Journalists Only Cover the UN When It Fails?
As mainstream news organizations retreat from UN coverage, the answer is not less scrutiny of the institution, but more
Sep 1
3
2
August 2026
Life After Net Zero: What’s Next for the Climate Agenda?
[Re]Group Weekend Digest
Aug 28
•
David Steven
2
UN Development — A Problem with Six Faces
A new Secretary-General must decide what the UN’s development system is for
Aug 25
•
David Steven
6
2
Are You Not Entertained?
[Re]Group Weekend Digest
Aug 21
•
David Steven
4
2
The Future of UN Development
A primer
Aug 19
•
[Re]Group
4
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