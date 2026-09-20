[Re]Group: A Playbook for Turbulent Times

[Re]Group: A Playbook for Turbulent Times

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The Ultimate Cheat Sheet
Filling the World’s Toughest Job
  [Re]Group
Agency and Action
A 100-Day Peace and Security Playbook for the Next UN Secretary-General
  David Steven and Jeffrey Feltman
The Race for Secretary-General Just Narrowed To Two Clear Frontrunners
But anything can happen!
  Mark Leon Goldberg
It’s Been a Hard Day’s Night
[Re]Group Weekend Digest
  David Steven
Looking at the Stars and UNGA 81 Ahead of Us
[Re]Group Weekend Digest
  Bojan Francuz
Every Galactic Crisis Needs an Assembly
Why a century of science fiction keeps making room for cooperation
  Mariana Samayoa Martinez
Secretary-General Scenarios and How to DisCERN the Value of the UN
[Re]Group Weekend Digest
  David Steven
Why Do Journalists Only Cover the UN When It Fails?
As mainstream news organizations retreat from UN coverage, the answer is not less scrutiny of the institution, but more

August 2026

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