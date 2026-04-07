Building the United Nations Headquarters in New York, NY. Photo: Smithsonian American Art Museum/Harold Weston

About

Welcome to [Re]Group, a platform for ideas, debate, and solutions for the future of global cooperation in turbulent times.

[Re]Group is a digital agora featuring the voices of diverse partners and our community, including perspectives from the next generation.

Our goal is to bring fresh insights and perspectives straight to your feed. This digital platform will house information, analysis, provocations, and proposals for how people and nations can unite their strength to meet common challenges at a time of rapid geopolitical and geoeconomic change.

What to Expect

While keeping a running commentary and “sandbox” of ideas about the wider landscape of multilateral innovation and change, [Re]Group’s coverage of the race for UN Secretary-General will include:

The Hub. Essentials you need to stay up to date on the selection process, with some history to provide context.

The Inbox. Ideas and analysis about big missions — from peace and security and artificial intelligence to critical global infrastructure and moral and normative leadership — that will define the UN’s agenda and opportunities for leadership.

Bright Spots. Deep dives into unexpected successes and forgotten achievements that can give fresh inspiration to what is possible when people collaborate.

Next Generation Voices. Views and ideas from young people and young countries — the “succeeding generations” for whom the UN was created. Insights. A space for fresh voices from our partners and wider community. World’s Toughest Job Podcast. An eight-part series exploring the future of global cooperation, the leadership required for today’s challenges, and the critical issues facing the next UN Secretary-General.

Along the way, we will be developing a rolling open-source playbook of models for renewed cooperation, building on existing and new proposals for the reform and rejuvenation of the international system. This will be relevant for the next UN Secretary-General and beyond.

Join Our Community

[Re]Group is an initiative of the United Nations Foundation as part of its portfolio of work on reimagining international cooperation for a better world. It is an invitation to share ideas, think together, and imagine better — both online and in the real world. It is a leap of faith that we hope you will take with us.

It is time to [Re]Group. Join us.

About the United Nations Foundation

For over 25 years, the UN Foundation has built novel innovations and partnerships to support the United Nations and help solve global problems at scale. As an independent charitable organization, the Foundation was created to work closely with the United Nations to address humanity’s greatest challenges and drive global progress.

Learn more: unfoundation.org