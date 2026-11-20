What’s beneath the surface? Looking for the future of multilateralism in Arnaldo Pomodoro’s fractured globe. Photo: UN Photo/Rick Bajornas

Models for Multilateralism

“The President is troubled. Like all politicians, he’s used to people sucking up to him only to betray him later. He’s worried now that the AIs could be doing something similar. Are we sure the AIs are entirely on our side?”

This is what stuck in my brain from Daniel Kokotajlo and Scott Alexander’s AI 2027 scenario. Around now in their forecast, AI agents are moving to the frontline, leaving humans “supervising” work they increasingly don’t understand.

Decision-makers stop trusting what the outside world is telling them. By 2029, leaders are still leading and managers still managing, Kokotajlo and Alexander write, but they’re reduced to performing “a charade of doing their job.”

Look to the Skies, this week’s essay from Pablo Angulo Troconis and Claire Melamed, was published during a brutal fortnight for tech support. Their starting point is the meltdown of U.S. air traffic control, but Microsoft had also just knocked much of big business and bigger government offline, while the UK revealed it was rushing to patch its commercial fridges against the European defrosting hack.

I read Pablo and Claire’s essay alongside a new piece from Robert Muggah, Rafal Rohozinski, and SecDev on the collision between AI-turbocharged cyberattacks and our creaking internet. Its defenders are forced to rush out hasty fixes “even when they cannot be confident about the consequences.” But what else can you do but fight AI with AI?

Critical global infrastructure is one of the eight priorities in our Secretary-General’s inbox for just this reason. Our networks are immunologically naive. “For half a century the open internet has run on ingenuity, goodwill and luck,” Rob and his co-authors write. “AI has supercharged the first and is fast using up the last.”

When you’re shooting the rapids, you have no choice but to improvise: “It is the river, not the paddler, which dictates the speed with which the boat moves.” That is doubly true of the multilateral system, which almost never enjoys freedom of movement and must seize whatever opportunities it can find through what Elizabeth Cousens has called “pop-up” multilateralism.

But as the jazz great Charles Mingus warned, “You can’t improvise on nothin, man; you gotta improvise on something.” Multilateralism has its own chord changes, tempos, and songbooks. In Look to the Skies, Pablo and Claire revisit the 1944 wartime deal that created the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). What can the rulebook for modern air travel teach us about governing AI, they ask?

We recently passed 100 posts on [Re]Group. Sifting back through the archive, you can add ICAO to a field guide of what is load-bearing in global governance (and to our exploration of the system’s invisible return on investment).

Some greatest hits:

What resolution 1 and the long game on nuclear governance tell us about AI. “The UN may be outgunned on AI today, but its first job may simply be to stay in the game.”

From the framework agreement that helped close the ozone hole to the danger of a chain reaction in space. “So that is an international treaty that cost tens of billions of dollars and will save trillions (probably even tens of trillions) across the rest of this century. Few investments deliver that sort of bang for the buck. But it was ‘only ozone,’ wasn’t it?”

Marconi, Kofi Annan’s push to wire up Africa, and today’s subsea chokepoints. “The technology may have evolved from gutta-percha and spark-gap transmitters to glass threads and orbital meshes, but the geopolitical game of whack-a-mole remains the same.”

What Ban Ki-moon and the 2008 food crisis tell us about the platform we need for the next global shock. “The center conducts the band. It should not try to play every instrument.”

Luisa Kislinger on the fight from equality in 1945 San Francisco to the great gender rollback. “The battleground is shifting fast, as the online world and AI reshape reality in ways that intensify discrimination and violence against girls and women … The next Secretary-General must do more than defend ground first staked out in the 1940s.”

What Boutros Boutros-Ghali’s 1994 Agenda for Development tells us about trade, debt, and tax. “You can diagnose the disease, but you might not survive prescribing a cure. The Secretary-General lost his job, but three decades later, he may be winning the argument.”

Read. Enjoy. Subscribe if you haven’t. And forward this to that poor friend of yours in tech support.

The SG Roundup

The Security Council held its ninth straw poll today, and the race for the next Secretary-General remains inconclusive. For the second time, the five permanent members (P5) cast red ballots. Every candidate got at least two red “discourage” votes, so no one is clear of a potential veto.

Rebeca Grynspan still leads with 10 “encourage” votes, down from 12 in the last round, though two of the P5 discouraged her. Rafael Grossi has eight encourages and six discourages (three of them from the P5). Lana Nusseibeh overtook Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett with seven encourages and six discourages (three P5); Rodrigues Birkett dropped to six encourages. The rest of the field trails behind.

With 42 days until 2027, the media continue to speculate on a leadership vacuum (Arab News, Al-Jazeera, Reuters) and geopolitical rifts (The Guardian), while contenders keep doing the media rounds (Financial Times, POLITICO). Is this good for staff morale? Not really (International Peace Institute). Full breakdown below. Gird your loins for another vote early next week (or not, as the case may be).

View the results of all nine straw polls here.

ICYMI