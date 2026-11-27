A mega-event no one wants to stage? Image: Milano Cortina 2026 Opening Ceremony by Andy Miah , CC BY-NC 4.0

As we wait for Monday, when the Security Council will hold its 10th straw poll for the 10th Secretary-General, this week’s [Re]Group Weekly looks at the fallout from the tumultuous climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye. We ask whether, like the Winter Olympics, future summits could struggle to find a host. Plus: the future of climate diplomacy with Ryan Hobert, a reading list on reform options, and highlights from our climate archive.

When It Ends in Tears

I haven’t been to a UN climate summit for almost 20 years, not since the 13th Conference of the Parties (COP 13) in Bali, where I had a press pass to report on progress toward a “global climate deal” for the website openDemocracy.

The whole thing was less glamorous than it sounds. My accreditation had come through late, and the only accommodation I could find was the Hard Rock Hotel in the tourist hotspot of Kuta, on the other side of the island from the COP’s venue.

Each morning, I would leave with my laptop on my shoulder, walking past the early birds with a surfboard on theirs. Just before midnight, I would struggle back through the lobby as a local band played rock anthems to a drunken crowd.

I don’t remember a single detail of the never-ending negotiations, apart from a sleep-deprived European delegate telling me his government would need a week to understand the action plan they’d just signed up to.

Well, that and the moment it got so heated in the final session that the unflappable Yvo de Boer, then Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), rushed out in tears. The media promptly dubbed him “the Crying Dutchman.”

We’ve now made it to COP 31, and if you’ve read Saru Duckworth and Valeria Colunga’s dispatch for [Re]Group, you’ll know that climate talks are making people cry again.

Fleeing the Scene

Bali was supposed to put the world on track for an all-singing, all-dancing agreement, only for talks to collapse two years later in Copenhagen, as politicians were branded “guilty men and women fleeing to the airport.”

In 2015, the Paris Agreement put Humpty Dumpty back together again, but more than a decade on, the Paris model is itself delivering diminishing returns. With the worst deadlock at a COP since Copenhagen, many pundits think something now has to change.

Saru and Valeria came away from COP 31 feeling that the fights over text were a symptom of a wider problem. “What is the point of an institution that struggles to defend old promises, much less fulfill them?” they ask.

Ana Toni is one of their protagonists. She was CEO of the previous COP in Brazil and came on our World’s Toughest Job podcast to explain Brazil’s strategy of securing consensus where possible, while empowering coalitions of the willing to lead by example when it is not. The Brazilians call this “two-tier multilateralism.”

Two-tier multilateralism is one of a proliferation of proposals for how to reboot the COP process. Some want to abandon consensus and move to majority voting. Those who can’t bear the annual merry-go-round beg for the summit to be held every other year.

Others believe 90,000 participants is too many. Or, as the UNFCCC Secretariat has suggested, perhaps delegations could simply be asked not to talk for so long. With shorter speeches, maybe there would be less to argue about.

Half Empty or Half Full

To get a sense of where climate diplomacy goes from here, I spoke to my UN Foundation colleague Ryan Hobert, just back from Antalya with the traditional “COP cold” to show for it.

The UNFCCC is a machine for churning out tens of thousands of words of negotiated text, every one of them requiring consensus. In Ryan’s view, COP 31 co-hosts Türkiye and Australia made an “unforced error” by trying to bolt an ambitious political pact onto that mountain of text.

At what should have been a low-stakes summit, he says, they raised expectations sky-high, only for the deal to collapse when almost everyone found something to object to in an initial 144-paragraph draft.

In the end, both China and Africa (with Ethiopia hosting next year’s COP) were prepared to swallow a watered-down “cover text,” while the European Union (EU) and several vulnerable states rejected the deal. Some climate advocates hailed the refusal to sign as healthy for multilateralism, though Ryan thinks it takes some “contortion” to paint a breakdown that way.

As Saru and Valeria argue, there was no single villain. The Europeans stood firm against Saudi Arabia and Russia on fossil fuels, yet spent much of the summit accused of stalling on climate finance, eager to get China and the Gulf states to pick up more of the bill.

Still, Ryan says, “It’s not like nothing happened at this COP, which is what the headlines tend to imply.” Behind the breakdown, 46 technical decisions were adopted, including long-delayed progress on adaptation.

Meanwhile, the “action agenda” parallel universe saw around 80 countries sign on to the hosts’ flagship goal: raising electricity’s share of global energy use to 35% by 2035, to take the world into what the International Energy Agency is hyping as the “age of electricity.”

No Takers

Ryan also believes that the Paris model, agreed during sunnier multilateral times, may be the “best we’re going to get.” No one can impose climate action from above, he points out, which leaves us trying to drive maximum cooperation through the framework Paris provides.

“The people who are most critical of the COP are also the ones who least want to see it completely disappear,” he says, “because, much like the UN more generally, we don’t have any other global forum for these kinds of discussions.”

Yet if no one wants the COP to vanish, it is beginning to look a bit like the Winter Olympics: a prestigious event no one wants to miss, and no one wants to host.

While Türkiye and Australia fought over COP 31 and ended up in a forced marriage, nobody seems eager to take on COP 33 in 2028. India withdrew, China ruled it out, and no one else has made a formal bid, even though the summit is meant to deliver the second global stocktake of progress under the Paris Agreement.

“Until now, people were always fighting over these COPs,” Ryan says. “But if you’re Türkiye and Australia, you come out of it with a black eye, and you start saying, ‘This thing cost me hundreds of millions of dollars, it’s high risk, and politically it may be pretty bad for me.’ So maybe for the first time, no one really comes forward.”

Ryan Hobert

UN Foundation Associate Vice President for Climate and Environment

Five Minutes on the Future of Climate Diplomacy

At COP 31, the end was a long time coming. Image: COP 31 Closing by UNclimatechange , CC BY-NC-SA 4.0

[Re]Group: With the U.S. not in the room, how did the world’s geopolitical tensions play out at the COP?

Ryan Hobert: Having the U.S. absent is helpful in one sense, because under this administration its presence could be damaging. On the other hand, without the U.S., there’s no one to knock heads together, play bad cop, and pull together the kind of deal no one is thrilled with, but everyone can live with.

In that vacuum, other countries — from the EU to Panama — have become more assertive. China, meanwhile, is a study in contrasts. It’s the largest emitter and very cautious inside the negotiations, yet it has all the clean-energy technology and every interest in selling it abroad. Beijing came into Antalya with two priorities: promoting clean energy and fighting back against trade barriers to its exports.

It’s paradoxical. While China’s pavilion in Antalya was buzzing with talk about renewables and the future, Xi Jinping was hosting a three-way summit with Trump and Putin to discuss UN reform and doubling down on petroleum supplies. Climate advocates are torn. You want to applaud the superpower manufacturing the technologies that could save the day, even when it isn’t always helpful inside the negotiations.

[Re]Group: Watching successive COPs, I see countries more motivated and resourced to dig in on their positions, making negotiations tougher. At the same time, an astonishing surge in renewables should be making them easier. It feels like we’re walking uphill and downhill at the same time. How does that look to you?

Ryan Hobert: Clean energy is becoming much more favorable economically. It’s cheap, it’s easy to install, and China is exporting a ton of it. Countries across Asia and beyond are adopting it at breakneck speed: Pakistan, Indonesia, African nations, even Saudi Arabia. Those clean-energy booms are starting to displace, if not existing production, then at least future projections about who is going to build another coal plant.

But I’m pretty convinced that if you just do more efficiency, more renewables, more batteries, and more electric vehicles, you basically just stack more energy on top. We see this with AI. You might displace some fossil fuels, but without fossil-fuel transition plans or something similar, you just keep generating more energy in absolute terms. You don’t get the emissions cuts you need fast enough to stay under 2°C.

There is also the challenge that a COP does not convene the right actors. Climate diplomats and negotiators are not the ones who transform economies and send deep political signals. They’re stuck doing what they can. COPs increasingly claim to be about implementation, even though the dynamism you see in a place like China with solar, wind, batteries, and EVs doesn’t translate when you walk through the venue. You don’t get a sense of that momentum and energy.

[Re]Group: COP 32 is in Ethiopia, the first in sub-Saharan Africa since Durban in 2011. What do its prospects look like now?

Ryan Hobert: People have high hopes for Ethiopia, and the bar is even higher now given the distrust coming out of Antalya. They have to pick up the pieces, though there is reason for hope. They have strong diplomats, and they’ve already had a year to think through what they want to do.

We think this could be the Adaptation COP. It would make sense for a summit in Africa, but others on the continent say, “No, they’re much more interested in mitigation,” pointing to Ethiopia’s rapid growth in EVs. Finance will of course be huge too, as it always is for developing countries.

The Ethiopians will want to be proactive and progressive. After this COP, maybe they say, “There’s no cover decision; we’re just advancing these three things, and we’re going to try to get really good outcomes there.” And I expect they will have plenty of contingency plans so that if one falls apart, they can still deliver a win.

[Re]Group: So what can a new Secretary-General do in 2027?

Ryan Hobert: First, I know there are a lot of criticisms of António Guterres, but we’ve now had two Secretaries-General who have been very strong on climate, and that’s been a huge boon. Neither came in as climate champions. Either they became convinced because the issue is too critical to ignore, or they realized that half the membership views climate as existential, so ignoring it was politically impossible. Probably a bit of both.

Guterres has always been this ambitious, fatherly figure who shows up at the beginning of a COP for the Leaders Summit, in the middle to say, “Rah-rah, let’s do this,” and at the end in overtime to do shuttle diplomacy and close the deal. So the climate community has gotten used to having this UN presence who isn’t in the negotiations, but is following them very closely and putting forward ambitious goals.

It’ll be a different world if the next one says the right things, but isn’t really there on climate. The hope is a clean slate: new Secretary-General, new COP President, and once more into the breach. We need a leader who is willing to spend real time in key capitals asking, “What kind of world order can we build on climate that works with what you want to do, and still gets us the emissions cuts we need?”

Reading List

A Fair Cop

On Substack, Ed King has a COP 31 postmortem and Tony Goodfellow has a seven-part series. Lea Weimann thinks you can’t save the COP without rebuilding confidence in multilateralism. Matt Hoffmann at Climate Musings believes a walkout was the only way to challenge the status quo, and Alexander Verbeek says little will change until the U.S. is back in the room.

Francesco Sassi explains why “the next phase of climate diplomacy could be even more disruptive than the one faced at Antalya.” Rose M. Mutiso has four ideas on how to reboot the Paris-era playbook. For Bill McKibben, what matters most is keeping the switch to solar from stalling.

And COP32 Ethiopia is (we think) the official Substack for next year’s summit.

Elsewhere:

Last word to Tom Hale in Carbon Brief. The UNFCCC may be buckling under its own complexity, yet “no other body has the multilateral legitimacy to serve as a lighthouse.” Or, as we put it in our essay on Octopus Theory, “a highly decentralized body cannot function when the conductor stops doing their job.”

From the Archive

Buy the Dip

If the fallout from COP 31 has left you gloomy, the bleakest moments can still be the best time to act.

In Life After Net Zero, we borrowed the contrarian investment maxim — “buy at the point of maximum pessimism” — to argue that climate will make its way back up the list of the 10th Secretary-General’s priorities.

In episode 8 of World’s Toughest Job, Ana Toni, Arunabha Ghosh, and Jacob Ellis asked how the UN can move from talking about the future to protecting it.

The UN and Global Public Goods has four takeaways from that conversation, from upgrading a 1945 operating system to building “coalitions of the doing” without abandoning universal rules.

And in Nothing on Earth, we called ozone diplomacy one of the 20th century’s best-ever investments.

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