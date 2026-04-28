This year, 193 Member States will elect a new Secretary-General of the United Nations. Over the next eight episodes, we’ll ask how the next Secretary-General might actually make a difference on issues from economic turbulence and superpower rivalries to artificial intelligence, inequality, and climate change. But today, we’re starting off with the most basic question: What kind of leader does the UN need right now?

Host Jasmin Bauomy is joined by Thant Myint-U, a Senior Fellow at the United Nations Foundation; Susana Malcorra, the President and Co-founder of GWL Voices; and Mark Malloch-Brown, a former UN Deputy Secretary-General and Administrator of the UN Development Programme. Nudhara Yusuf, Co-Chair of Coalition for the UN We Need and Richard Gowan, Director for Global Issues and Institutions at the International Crisis Group, offer insights.

World’s Toughest Job is a co-production of Foreign Policy and the UN Foundation.

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