The Triage Game: Own, Delegate, or Drop

This season on World’s Toughest Job, host Jasmin Baoumy and co-host Mark Malloch-Brown asked how the next United Nations Secretary-General might actually make a difference on issues such as complex wars, climate change, and AI.

But any Secretary-General’s most scarce resource is time. So in this special episode, recorded live at this year’s UN General Assembly, we wanted to do something a little different. We asked our panelists what progress the next Secretary-General needs to deliver personally in their first 100 days, what they should delegate to others, and what they should take off the world body’s plate entirely.

We hear from Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Motley; Comfort Ero, analyst, policymaker, and the president and CEO of the International Crisis Group; and Thant Myint-U, historian, author, and a senior fellow at the UN Foundation.

World’s Toughest Job is a co-production of Foreign Policy and the UN Foundation.

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